Breaking News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. These projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; four laning of Amritsar – Una section; Mukerian – Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line; PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The consistent endeavour of the Prime Minister to improve connectivity all across the country has led to multiple national highway development initiatives being taken up in the state of Punjab. It has resulted in more than doubling the total length of National Highways in the state from about 1700 kilometres in 2014 to more than 4100 kilometres in 2021, said the PMO.

Also Read - No Standing Passengers Allowed: Delhi Metro Issues Latest Advisory | Read Here

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport