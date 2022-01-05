Breaking News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. These projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; four laning of Amritsar – Una section; Mukerian – Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line; PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The consistent endeavour of the Prime Minister to improve connectivity all across the country has led to multiple national highway development initiatives being taken up in the state of Punjab. It has resulted in more than doubling the total length of National Highways in the state from about 1700 kilometres in 2014 to more than 4100 kilometres in 2021, said the PMO.
Live Updates

  • 8:14 AM IST

    Pulwama Encounter: One terrorist killed in an anti-terror operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, says Police

  • 8:12 AM IST

    Flights from Mumbai, Delhi can reach Bengal thrice a week from today: The recently announced restrictions by the West Bengal government limiting the number of domestic flights from Delhi and Mumbai will come into force from Wednesday (January 5) onwards.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 369 (overall) in the ‘very poor’ category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

  • 7:30 AM IST

    UK logs over 2,00,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since start of pandemic: The United Kingdom has reported 218,724 COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period, exceeding 200,000 daily cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic. This brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 13,641,520.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    Earthquake in Sikkim: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 occurred today around 3:01 am in 12km N of Ravangla, Sikkim, as per the National Center for Seismology

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Punjab Health minister OP Soni: I think that if we can close schools & colleges then rallies should also not happen. As per the central govt’s guidelines, there are no restrictions on rallies. Soon CM will call a Corona review meeting and will take a decision on it.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with 100% seating capacity. However, no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice.

  • 7:16 AM IST

    Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Pulwama: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chandgam area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday. “Encounter has started at Chandgam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police officer said. The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.