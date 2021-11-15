Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 15, 2021: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagwan Birsa Munda on Monday which the Centre is celebrating as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, where he will launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community at around 1 pm. As per an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will launch the Ration Aapke Gram scheme in Madhya Pradesh, during the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan. “It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from janjatiya community in their own villages every month so that they don’t have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration,” said PMO.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 15, Monday: Gemini and Aquarius Will Receive Financial Benefits

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - NCT vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 25 And 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Moufflons, Team News For Today's T10 at Ypsonas Ground at 12 PM And 2 PM IST November 15 Monday