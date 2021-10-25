Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 25, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 30 development projects worth Rs. 5,229 crore during his visit to Varanasi on Monday and will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) on the occasion at around 1.15 pm. At around 10.30 am in Siddharthnagar, Prime Minister will inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state. “Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission,” said his office. It further said that the objective of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 High Focus States. Further, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States.Also Read - New Covid-19 Outbreak in China Likely to Worsen in Coming Days

Live Updates

  • 11:07 AM IST

    Amit Shah offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal.He was accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar today. The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to the union territory, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya: Opening 9 medical colleges in a day is no small thing. These medical colleges will benefit both present, future generations. Under PM Modi, medical education governance has improved. The government of India has opened 157 medical colleges in the country.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    PM Modi in Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi being escorted by CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel ; taking a look at the exhibition at the venue. He will be inaugurating 9 medical colleges, today.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    PM Modi in Varanasi: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents ‘Lord Buddha’s idol to PM Narendra Modi.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    Telangana: Encounter breaks out between Mulugu district police, Greyhounds and Naxals at Venkatapur and Chhattisgarh border. Operation underway. Number of naxal casulaties gunned down will be communicated once the operation is done, said Mulugu SP

  • 10:45 AM IST

    COVID Containment zones back in Bengal: The West Bengal state administration has started re-introducing containment zones to check the spread of the virus and prevent a possible third wave. Containment zones have already come up in Howrah and North 24 Parganas, the districts with the highest number of daily cases after Kolkata. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is likely to decide on the matter on Monday.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    Congress party meet: Meeting of Congress Gen Secys and State Incharges to be held on 26th October at AICC HQs to discuss membership, training, agitation program and strategy for the upcoming assembly polls; to be presided by party president Sonia Gandhi. PCC Chiefs to be present as well.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    3 trekkers dead amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur: Three trekkers died following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, while 10 others were rescued, reported news agency ANI. Search and rescue operations are underway, the news agency further quoted Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as saying in a statement.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    Diwali 2021: Ahead of Diwali, the Puducherry govt has allowed the sale of firecrackers. We’ve achieved 80% vaccination. We’re aiming for big sales, offering 70% off on crackers, said Muthukrishnan, Popsco Director

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Delhi air quality and weather update: A spell of rain in Delhi a day ago brought down the temperature in the national capital on Monday and the air quality showed a marginal improvement to the “moderate” category on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky today with maximum and minimum temperatures around 31 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. The national capital woke up to clear skies on Monday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 16.4 degree Celsius.