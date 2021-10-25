Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 25, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 30 development projects worth Rs. 5,229 crore during his visit to Varanasi on Monday and will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) on the occasion at around 1.15 pm. At around 10.30 am in Siddharthnagar, Prime Minister will inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state. “Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission,” said his office. It further said that the objective of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 High Focus States. Further, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States.Also Read - Sameer Wankhede Writes to Mumbai Police, Urges To Ensure No Precipitate Legal Action Against Him with Ulterior Motives

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics here. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Reports First Zika Virus Case in Kanpur, Team of Experts Sent From Delhi