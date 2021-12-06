Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 06, 2021: A decision on administering an ‘additional’ dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals is likely to be discussed by an expert panel on Monday. The issue of administering the additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine to certain individuals will be deliberated upon in the meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation scheduled to be held on December 6, official sources said. As per officials, an additional dose of vaccine is different from a booster dose. A booster dose is given to an individual after a predefined period when the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to have declined, while an additional dose is given to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals when the primary schedule of vaccination does not provide adequate protection from the infection and disease, they explained. Recently, the Serum Institute of India (SII) sought approval from the drug regulator for Covishield as a booster dose against the novel coronavirus infection.Also Read - Anthony Fauci Says Early Reports Encouraging About Omicron Variant

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - Karnataka Covid: Govt Makes Two Doses Mandatory For Visitors To Avail Entry Into These Places | Deets Inside