Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 06, 2021: A decision on administering an ‘additional’ dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals is likely to be discussed by an expert panel on Monday. The issue of administering the additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine to certain individuals will be deliberated upon in the meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation scheduled to be held on December 6, official sources said. As per officials, an additional dose of vaccine is different from a booster dose. A booster dose is given to an individual after a predefined period when the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to have declined, while an additional dose is given to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals when the primary schedule of vaccination does not provide adequate protection from the infection and disease, they explained. Recently, the Serum Institute of India (SII) sought approval from the drug regulator for Covishield as a booster dose against the novel coronavirus infection.Also Read - Anthony Fauci Says Early Reports Encouraging About Omicron Variant

  • 8:42 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today.

  • 7:38 AM IST

    Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary: Security has been beefed up in Mathura as Hindu Mahasabha has announced to perform ‘jalabhishek’ of Lord Krishna in Shahi Idgah mosque to mark the anniversary of Babri masjid demolition.

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Amarinder Singh in Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, former chief minister Amarinder Singh will visit New Delhi today. During his visit, Singh is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda to discuss their expected tie-up and seat-sharing arrangements for the polls.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    NEET-PG counselling: The resident doctors of the Centre-run RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals will boycott all routine and emergency services from Monday in support of a nationwide protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the FORDA has said healthcare institutions across the country are running short of an adequate workforce of resident doctors, with no admission in the current academic year yet.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    Nagaland Violence: A five-member TMC delegation will be visiting Nagaland today to ‘stand beside’ the families of those killed and injured in the heart-wrenching incident in Oting, Mon.

  • 7:33 AM IST

    New Covid rules in the US from today: The United States has made it mandatory for all incoming passengers to carry negative COVID-19 test report from December 6 (Monday).

  • 7:33 AM IST

    Russia’s Vladimir Putin in India For Maiden 2+2 dialogue: Russian President Vladimir Putin during his one-day visit is scheduled to hand over the model of an S-400 air defence system to PM Modi as a symbol of delivery of the weapon system to India. The two countries would be inking the major deal worth over Rs 5,100 crore for producing AK-203 assault rifles within the country.

  • 7:32 AM IST

    Omicron tally goes up in India: Omicron tally has gone up to 21 in the country. 9 cases were detected in Rajasthan, 8 in Maharashtra, 1 each in Gujarat and Delhi, 2 in Karnataka.