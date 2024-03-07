live

Breaking News Live: Indian Stock Indices Hover Near All-Time Highs

Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world. PM Modi is scheduled to unveil several development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and address a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday. Notably, this is his first visit to Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370.

Updated: March 7, 2024 11:48 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Breaking News Live: US Will Hold Houthis ‘Accountable’ For Deadly Strike

Breaking News Live Updates: PM Modi is scheduled to unveil several development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and address a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday. Notably, this is his first visit to Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370. At least eight teens were shot several times near a SEPTA bus station in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, with one in critical condition. The shooting occurred when the teens were boarding the bus. The United States vowed to hold Huthi rebels responsible for a strike on a bulk carrier that killed two persons. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “We will continue to hold them accountable. We call on governments around the world to do the same.”

  • Mar 7, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    ‘Major Poaching Attempt In NDA’: India Bloc Tries To Woo Chirag Paswan With 8 Seat Offer In Bihar: Report

  • Mar 7, 2024 11:05 AM IST

    Indian Navy warship swiftly responded to a Maritime Incident in the Gulf of Aden (6th March)

  • Mar 7, 2024 11:02 AM IST

  • Mar 7, 2024 10:45 AM IST
    Massive Fire breaks out in 2 flats of a Greater Noida residentail society | Visuals

    Fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida West. The reason for the fire is not yet known, fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire has been brought under control. No loss of life reported: Fire Department

  • Mar 7, 2024 10:22 AM IST

    On PM Modi’s visit to Assam, CM HB Sarma says “PM Modi has come to Guwahati. He laid the foundation stone and inaugurated almost projects worth Rs 20,000 crores. After 20-30 days, he is again coming to Assam and giving us another Rs 20,000 crores. I have been in politics since 2001, and I have never seen this kind of investment in Assam…Without creating any investment conclave, we are having an investment of almost Rs 70,000-80,000 crores. So this is the best time for the people of Assam…I have not checked it officially but as far as the knowledge I have, PM Modi will be the first prime minister to stay overnight in Kaziranga…”

  • Mar 7, 2024 9:28 AM IST

    Devdutt Padikkal to make debut for India against England in Dharamsala Test.

  • Mar 7, 2024 9:26 AM IST

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates country’s largest Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana

  • Mar 7, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit Srinagar today, first Kashmir visit since abrogation of Article 370

  • Mar 7, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    ED files another court complaint against CM Kejriwal for skipping summonses

  • Mar 7, 2024 7:58 AM IST

    Former Google engineer indicted for stealing AI secrets to aid Chinese companies

    Linwei Ding, who used to work at Google, now stands accused of pilfering proprietary artificial intelligence information from Alphabet, Google’s parent company. His alleged goal – to lend a helping hand to companies based in China. Ding has been confronted with four charges related to the theft of trade secrets, and his case is currently before a federal court in San Francisco. This information was made public in an indictment that was filed this past Tuesday.

