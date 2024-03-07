live

Breaking News Live: Indian Stock Indices Hover Near All-Time Highs

Breaking News Live: US Will Hold Houthis ‘Accountable’ For Deadly Strike

Breaking News Live Updates: PM Modi is scheduled to unveil several development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and address a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday. Notably, this is his first visit to Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370. At least eight teens were shot several times near a SEPTA bus station in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, with one in critical condition. The shooting occurred when the teens were boarding the bus. The United States vowed to hold Huthi rebels responsible for a strike on a bulk carrier that killed two persons. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “We will continue to hold them accountable. We call on governments around the world to do the same.”

