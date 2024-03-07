live

Breaking News Live: PM Modi To Visit Srinagar Today, First Kashmir Visit Since Abrogation Of Article 370

Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world. US vowed to hold Huthi rebels responsible for a strike on a bulk carrier that killed two persons.

Updated: March 7, 2024 8:59 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

breaking news live updates
Breaking News Live: US Will Hold Houthis ‘Accountable’ For Deadly Strike

Breaking News Live Updates: At least eight teens were shot several times near a SEPTA bus station in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, with one in critical condition. The shooting occurred when the teens were boarding the bus. The United States vowed to hold Huthi rebels responsible for a strike on a bulk carrier that killed two persons. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “We will continue to hold them accountable. We call on governments around the world to do the same.”

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here

Live Updates

  • Mar 7, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit Srinagar today, first Kashmir visit since abrogation of Article 370

  • Mar 7, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    ED files another court complaint against CM Kejriwal for skipping summonses

  • Mar 7, 2024 7:58 AM IST

    Former Google engineer indicted for stealing AI secrets to aid Chinese companies

    Linwei Ding, who used to work at Google, now stands accused of pilfering proprietary artificial intelligence information from Alphabet, Google’s parent company. His alleged goal – to lend a helping hand to companies based in China. Ding has been confronted with four charges related to the theft of trade secrets, and his case is currently before a federal court in San Francisco. This information was made public in an indictment that was filed this past Tuesday.

  • Mar 7, 2024 7:55 AM IST

    US Will Hold Houthis ‘Accountable’ For Deadly Strike

  • Mar 7, 2024 7:55 AM IST

    US Mass Shooting: 8 Teens Shot At In Philadelphia,
    4th Gunfire Incident This Week

    At least eight teens were shot several times near a SEPTA bus station in
    Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, with one in critical condition. The
    shooting occurred when the teens were boarding the bus, NBC News reported
    citing police. According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel,
    three men shot the teenagers from a parked car and fled the scene. The suspects
    remain at large. The victims range in age between 15 years to 17 years.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.