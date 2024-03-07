live

Breaking News Live: PM Modi To Visit Srinagar Today, First Kashmir Visit Since Abrogation Of Article 370

Breaking News Live: US Will Hold Houthis ‘Accountable’ For Deadly Strike

Breaking News Live Updates: At least eight teens were shot several times near a SEPTA bus station in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, with one in critical condition. The shooting occurred when the teens were boarding the bus. The United States vowed to hold Huthi rebels responsible for a strike on a bulk carrier that killed two persons. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “We will continue to hold them accountable. We call on governments around the world to do the same.”

