Breaking News LIVE updates, August 10: After moving out of NDA, a day later on Wednesday Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar’s chief minister again, the eighth time since he was first sworn-in as the CM of the state in 2000. He took oath as the Chief Minister for the first time on March 3, 2000 despite falling short of a majority, and remained the CM for seven days. Since neither the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nor the National Democratic Alliance could cross the halfway-mark in the Assembly, Nitish resigned on March 10, 2000 even before the vote of confidence could take place in the Assembly.Also Read - Bihar Political Crisis: Mahagathbandhan Of 7 Parties Will Work Closely, Says Nitish Kumar After Meeting Guv

