Breaking News LIVE updates, August 10: After moving out of NDA, a day later on Wednesday Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar’s chief minister again, the eighth time since he was first sworn-in as the CM of the state in 2000. He took oath as the Chief Minister for the first time on March 3, 2000 despite falling short of a majority, and remained the CM for seven days. Since neither the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nor the National Democratic Alliance could cross the halfway-mark in the Assembly, Nitish resigned on March 10, 2000 even before the vote of confidence could take place in the Assembly.Also Read - Bihar Political Crisis: Mahagathbandhan Of 7 Parties Will Work Closely, Says Nitish Kumar After Meeting Guv

  • 2:36 PM IST

    JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar Again: Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post), said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slamming the BJP

  • 2:30 PM IST

  • 2:24 PM IST

    JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar Again: The party made the decision together (to leave BJP)…whether I will stay or not (till 2024)…they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014, said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar moments after his oath-taking ceremony.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar Again: “Thankful to Bihar people, we are all very happy with the decision,” said Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi

  • 2:19 PM IST

  • 2:15 PM IST

  • 2:10 PM IST

    JD(U)-RJD alliance: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar for the second time

  • 2:08 PM IST

    JD(U)-RJD alliance: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 8th Time

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Bihar ministers oath taking ceremony: Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhawan for the oath-taking ceremony

  • 2:00 PM IST