Breaking News LIVE: BJP Releases Second List of 18 Candidates for Dec 4 Delhi MCD Polls

November 14, 2022 7:56 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Breaking News LIVE: BJP Releases Second List of 18 Candidates for Dec 4 Delhi MCD Polls

Breaking News LIVE, Nov 14, 2022:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of 18 candidates for the December 4 civic polls in the national capital. Earlier on Saturday, the party withheld names on 18 seats, while it released the first list of candidates on 232 seats for the municipal polls. As per reports, the names of the BJP candidates were decided after going through a screening process after BJP’s Delhi unit was flooded with around 15,000 probable candidates seeking a ticket, with at least three aspirants vying for a seat. Earlier, the total number of civic wards in Delhi was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Live Updates

  • 7:54 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam

    The Congress on Sunday released two lists of 39 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, fielding Jignesh Mevani from the Vadgam constituency. Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani had won from Vadgam seat in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in 2017 as Independent candidate. The Congress first released its fifth list with six candidates including Manhar Patel from Botad in place of Ramesh Mer. Later in the evening, it released a list of 33 candidates, taking the total number of candidates declared so far to 142.

  • 7:52 AM IST

    PM Modi to embark for Bali today for G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for Bali on Monday to attend the G20 Summit in Indonesia, which will host leaders of 20 countries — representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, and about two-thirds of the world’s population — for talks on key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. The Prime Minister will hold bilateral interactions with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia and brief them on India’s evolving G20 priorities. This G20 Summit is particularly special because India will hold the presidency of the G20 Summit from 1st December 2022 for a one-year period, and the presidency handover will take place during the Summit in Bali.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Polls LIVE: In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27. Notably, the BJP has governed the civic bodies since 2007.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Polls LIVE: BJP releases second list of candidates



    In today’s list, the party has fielded Jyoti Agarwal from Rani Bagh; Ravi Hans from Kohat enclave; Kishan Bimad from Shakurpur; Meenu Goyal from Trinagar (W); Shamina Raja from Quraish Nagar; Manish Chadha from Paharganj; Urmil Gangwal from Raghubir Nagar (SC-W); Aruna Rawat from Raj Nagar (W); Lalit Bhamri from Daryaganj; Neeraj Gupta from Sangam Vihar C; Savita Vihar from Sangam Vihar B (W); Sri Niwaspuri from Rajpal Singh; Guddi Chaudhary from Meethapur; Rachna Mishra from Jaitpur (W); Prema Devi from Mayur Vihar Phase 1; Anil Gaur from Maujpur.

November 14, 2022 7:03 AM IST

Updated Date: November 14, 2022 7:56 AM IST