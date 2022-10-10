Breaking News LIVE Updates, October 10: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s mortal remains reached his birth town Saifai in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh today. His last rites will be held there tomorrow, October 11, 2022. He breathed his last this morning at 8:16 am at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital, where he had been admitted for the past few days in critical health. Present Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, union Minister Amit Shah paid respects to the former Defence Minister.Also Read - Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away At 79 After A Long Battle With A Rare Disease - Watch Video

