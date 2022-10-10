Breaking News LIVE Updates, October 10: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s mortal remains reached his birth town Saifai in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh today. His last rites will be held there tomorrow, October 11, 2022. He breathed his last this morning at 8:16 am at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital, where he had been admitted for the past few days in critical health. Present Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, union Minister Amit Shah paid respects to the former Defence Minister.Also Read - Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away At 79 After A Long Battle With A Rare Disease - Watch Video

Live Updates

  • 9:04 PM IST

    Delhi: Delhi Police gives notice to Rajendra Pal Gautam to appear for questioning tomorrow; probe underway, notice given to know all details: Delhi Police officials

    Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned as AAP Minister yesterday. He was spotted at a religious-conversion event where people were taking oaths to adopt Buddhism and not worship Hindu gods.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    Delhi University Admissions: DU to declare first seat allocation list for UG courses on Oct 18, second list on Oct 25, third list on Nov 4.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: “Karnataka Government is the most corrupt govt in the country. They take 40% commission on every single transaction. 13,000 private schools have given 40% commission. Don’t take my word for it. BJP MLAs themselves are saying this is the most corrupt government. BJP MLA himself has said CM’s post can be bought for Rs 2,500 crore Jobs are for sale in Karnataka. Police Sub Inspector’s post was sold for Rs 80 Lakhs. Asst Professors’ posts are sold. Engineering posts are sold. Everything that these people can possibly sell, they sell.”

  • 8:05 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: “This Yatra is about fighting hatred, violence and anger that BJP-RSS is spreading. It’s message to BJP that India won’t be divided, India will stand united. That message is clearly visible in this yatra, there’s no violence, hatred, anger in the yatra. This battle between hatred and love is not new. This is the same battle that was fought by Basavanna ji, Narayana Guru ji & Ambedkar ji. It is the voice of these great leaders that is resonating. None of these leaders preached violence or hatred.”

  • 8:03 PM IST

    Jharkhand | A gang rape by 6 people reported yesterday in Pathrol police station limits. The victim is a dancer by profession. 2 accused have been apprehended. An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The victim’s age & other things are being investigated: Deoghar Police

  • 8:01 PM IST

    Shiv Sena Symbol Dispute: EC writes to Shinde and Thackeray factions; allots the name ‘Balasahebanchi ShivSena’ to Shinde faction and ‘ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’ to Thackeray faction, allotting them the symbol of ‘Flaming Torch’ in the current by-election and till the final order is passed in the dispute. EC declined to allot ‘Trishul’, ‘Rising Sun’ and ‘Gada’ as symbols as they are “not in the list of free symbols”. The Election Commission of India asks the Shinde faction to furnish a list of 3 fresh symbols by 11th Oct, i.e. tomorrow.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    PM in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi dedicates and lays the foundation stone of projects related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure worth around Rs 1450 crores in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    PM in Gujarat:

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Delhi: 16-year-old boy injured in a blast in C Block, New Ashok Nagar. He was allegedly filling unascertained substance in a hollow pipe for bursting cracker explosives also used to frighten animals and is now hospitalised. The site of the incident has been inspected by the crime team and Bomb Disposal Squad, says Delhi police. Verification is on.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away: