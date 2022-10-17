Breaking News LIVE Updates, October 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day event PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 on Monday morning at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi. The event will bring together more than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1500 Agri Startups, an official statement said on Saturday.

“More than 1 crore farmers, from various institutions are expected to attend the event virtually. The Sammelan will also witness the participation of researchers, policy makers and other stakeholders.”

Prime Minister will inaugurate 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. Under the scheme, the fertilizer retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner. PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs (fertilizers, seeds, implements); testing facilities for soil, seeds, and fertilizers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertilizer shops are planned to be converted into PMKSK.Also Read - Himachal Assembly Elections 2022: Congress to Release First List of 57 Candidates Today

