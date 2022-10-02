Breaking News LIVE Updates, October 2: Political strategist Prashant Kishor will embark on a 3,500-kms-long ‘padyatra’ in Bihar as part of his ‘Jan Suraj’ campaign On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. The journey will begin from Gandhi Ashram in in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, where the father of the nation had launched his first satyagraha movement in 1917. The yatra will take 12-18 months and is being seen as a precursor to his entry in politics. However, he has often stressed that any such decision can only be taken by people who associate themselves with his campaign. A statement said Kishor will attempt to reach every panchayat and block during the yatra and will be a part of it till its end without taking any break.Also Read - IMC Live Updates: PM Modi Launches 5G Telecom Services In India, Here's How Much It Will Affect Your Pockets - Watch

