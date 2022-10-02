Breaking News LIVE Updates, October 2: Political strategist Prashant Kishor will embark on a 3,500-kms-long ‘padyatra’ in Bihar as part of his ‘Jan Suraj’ campaign On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. The journey will begin from Gandhi Ashram in in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, where the father of the nation had launched his first satyagraha movement in 1917. The yatra will take 12-18 months and is being seen as a precursor to his entry in politics. However, he has often stressed that any such decision can only be taken by people who associate themselves with his campaign. A statement said Kishor will attempt to reach every panchayat and block during the yatra and will be a part of it till its end without taking any break.Also Read - IMC Live Updates: PM Modi Launches 5G Telecom Services In India, Here's How Much It Will Affect Your Pockets - Watch

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Assam | Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve opens for tourists for the season 2022-23 from today. Due to inclement weather, the park is partially open only for jeep safari in two ranges – Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi & Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

  • 8:20 AM IST

    Delhi Metro Services To Remain Suspended Today: To undertake scheduled track maintenance work b/w Yamuna Bank & Akshardham on Blue Line, train services to be regulated today morning. No direct train service from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 from till 2 pm.

  • 8:19 AM IST

    PM Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

  • 8:18 AM IST

  • 7:48 AM IST

    Indonesia Football Match Violence| Over 120 people have been killed as violence broke out in a soccer match in Indonesia.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    Prashant Kishore To Embark on Padyatra today: Prashant Kishore tweeted today, Determination to change the system in the poorest and backward state of the country. First important step – Padyatra of 3500KM in cities, villages and towns of Bihar in next 12-15 months to create a new and better political system with the help of society. For better and developed Bihar.”