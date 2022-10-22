Breaking News LIVE Updates, October 22: Conservative British politician of Indian descent Rishi Sunak is quick off the mark to bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party and the British Prime Ministership having secured more than a hundred nominations – which is the minimum requirement to contest for the post. Sunak, late Friday became the first Tory Leadership contender to reach the 100-nomination threshold to run for party leader following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, reported Independent citing campaign sources. Sunak, who fell to Truss in the last leadership contest, got the backing of at least 100 Conservative Party lawmakers to enter the UK PM race. This is a key development after Liz Truss’ resignation as UK Prime Minister on Thursday which threw the country into political turmoil and left it scrambling for a stable government, as the opposition reiterated its demand for a general election.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Reliance Industries Demerges Financial Services; To Be Renamed As Jio Financial Services Limited

Stay tuned with india.com for latest news from India and around the world.

Also Read - Liz Truss Quits as UK PM: All Eyes on Rishi Sunak; Boris Johnson Might Contest Again | Key Points

Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rain In The City Causes Waterlogging, Many Roads Flooded - Watch Video

Live Updates

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Dhanteras Gold Rate : On Dhanteras, gold prices have fallen by Rs. 100 per 10 grams of 22K gold and Rs. 110 per 10 grams of 24K gold, as per the Good Returns website. Check revised rates for your city here.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Bharat Jodo Yatra Update: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Yeragera village, Raichur in Karnataka. The Yatra which began on September 7th from Kanniyakumari will cover a further distance of 2355 km in its 3570 km long yatra.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Delhi Air Quality: Delhi’s air quality is in the ‘poor’ category with an overall AQI of 262, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

  • 6:38 AM IST

    PM Modi to Take part in Grih Pravesh : On the occasion of Dhanteras today, PM Narendra Modi to participate in ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh. Around 29 Lakh houses have been completed in MP at a cost of more than Rs 35,000 crores under the scheme.

  • 6:37 AM IST

    PM Modi To Inaugurate Rozgar Mela: PM Modi will also launch Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, via video conferencing today. During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees. PM will also address these appointees on the occasion.

  • 6:36 AM IST

    Rishi Sunak In Race For Tory Leadership: Conservative British politician of Indian descent Rishi Sunak is quick off the mark to bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party and the British Prime Ministership having secured more than a hundred nominations – which is the minimum requirement to contest for the post. Sunak, late Friday became the first Tory Leadership contender to reach the 100-nomination threshold to run for party leader following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss