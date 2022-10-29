Breaking News Live Updates, October 29: After Elon Musk closed the Twitter deal of USD 44 billion on Thursday night and acquired the micro-blogging platform, he informed about forming a content moderation for Twitter which will certainly have diverse viewpoints. The council will be accountable for all the main content-related decisions and no account reinstatement will be done before that council convenes. The Tesla and Space X owner is expected to remain CEO of Twitter in the interim period but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, as per media reports. Musk ahead of his USD 44 billion Twitter acquisition deal had dismissed speculation about why he’d buy the micro-blogging platform and his thoughts on advertising.Also Read - Elon Musk Says He Acquired Twitter To 'Help Humanity' And Won't Let It Become 'Free-For-All-Hellscape'

