Breaking News LIVE Updates, October 3: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct on Monday the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), in a boost to its combat prowess as the multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons. The LCH, developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions. It will be inducted into the IAF inventory at a ceremony in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, officials said on Sunday.Also Read - News Highlights : PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries

