For first time since the Shiv Sena's inception 56 years ago, two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday by the party's rival factions – led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray – in what is being billed as a show of strength by both camps after a change in government in June. The rallies have generated intense interest in political circles and also among common citizens and there will be more than just speeches by the two friends-turns-foes as the rival factions will seek to present themselves as the 'real' Shiv Sena and try to claim the legacy of party founder the late Bal Thackeray.

Live Updates

  • 6:38 AM IST

    Uttarkashi Avalanche Tragedy

  • 6:37 AM IST

    Uttarakhand bus accident: Out of approximately 45-50 people who were present on the bus, one person has been found dead & a total of 21 persons have been rescued so far. 4 SDRF teams on the spot: Uttarakhand SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra

  • 6:36 AM IST

