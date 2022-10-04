Breaking News LIVE Updates, October 4: North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies. It is the most significant missile test by North Korea since January, when it fired the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam. It is also the first time that a North Korea missile has flown over Japan since 2017.Also Read - IAF Fighter Planes In Air After Iranian Plane Heading To Beijing Receives Bomb Threat

