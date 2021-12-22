Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 22, 2021: The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before schedule. Parliamentary sources said that with the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday. The session commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23, Thursday. The report comes a day after a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar was passed by Parliament on Tuesday. The opposition also staged a walkout to mark their protest against the bill.Also Read - Bihar Railway Engineer Tries to Illegally Sell off Vintage Engine as 'Scrap', Know What Happened Next

