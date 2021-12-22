Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 22, 2021: The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before schedule. Parliamentary sources said that with the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday. The session commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23, Thursday. The report comes a day after a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar was passed by Parliament on Tuesday. The opposition also staged a walkout to mark their protest against the bill.Also Read - Bihar Railway Engineer Tries to Illegally Sell off Vintage Engine as 'Scrap', Know What Happened Next

Live Updates

  • 8:24 AM IST

    Air quality: Delhi’s overall air quality is in the ‘very poor’ category with Air Quality Index at 385, as per SAFAR.

  • 7:30 AM IST

    UK Boris Johnson says he would not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country has no room to retreat in a standoff with the US over Ukraine and would be forced into a tough response unless the West dropped its “aggressive line”

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari: Toll revenue of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will rise to Rs 1.40 lakh crores per annum from Rs 40,000 crores per annum currently, in the next 3-5 years.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    Vaishno Devi Fire: A massive fire that broke out in the Vaishno Devi Shrine forest area on Tuesday has been brought under control. The yatra to the temple remained unaffected, informed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board