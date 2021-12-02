Breaking News Live Updates Dec 2, 2021: With the recent emergence of the Omicron variant sparking fresh fears around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that a “toxic mix” of low vaccination coverage and very low testing rates is leading to fertile breeding ground and amplifying new Covid-19 variants. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that measures to stop the globally dominant Delta variant would also hinder ‘Omicron’, first discovered in November in southern Africa and which has since rattled countries around the world. “But if countries and individuals don’t do what they need to do to stop transmission of Delta, they won’t stop Omicron either. Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage, and very low testing — a recipe for breeding and amplifying variants. That’s why we continue to urge countries to ensure equitable access to vaccines, tests and therapeutics all over the world,” he said. Several WHO advisory groups have met over the last couple of days to evaluate the emerging evidence, and prioritise the studies needed to answer these questions. Earlier, WHO in a statement said that blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods.Also Read - Simi Garewal Shares Viral Video of Visa Officer Yelling At Woman At Indian Embassy In New York. WATCH