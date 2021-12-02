Breaking News Live Updates Dec 2, 2021: With the recent emergence of the Omicron variant sparking fresh fears around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that a “toxic mix” of low vaccination coverage and very low testing rates is leading to fertile breeding ground and amplifying new Covid-19 variants. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that measures to stop the globally dominant Delta variant would also hinder ‘Omicron’, first discovered in November in southern Africa and which has since rattled countries around the world. “But if countries and individuals don’t do what they need to do to stop transmission of Delta, they won’t stop Omicron either. Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage, and very low testing — a recipe for breeding and amplifying variants. That’s why we continue to urge countries to ensure equitable access to vaccines, tests and therapeutics all over the world,” he said. Several WHO advisory groups have met over the last couple of days to evaluate the emerging evidence, and prioritise the studies needed to answer these questions. Earlier, WHO in a statement said that blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods.Also Read - Simi Garewal Shares Viral Video of Visa Officer Yelling At Woman At Indian Embassy In New York. WATCH

Live Updates

  • 9:18 AM IST

    COVID19 | India reports 9,765 new cases, 477 deaths and 8,548 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,763

  • 9:10 AM IST

    Omicron Alert | Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting at 10 am today with States on airport screening and surveillance with Airport Public Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs)

  • 9:09 AM IST

    Winter Session of Parliament | TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of ‘national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers’

  • 8:21 AM IST

    Rain Update | Light intensity rain is expected to occur over parts of Delhi; Farukhnagar, Haryana; Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Aligarh in UP; Bharatpur & Mahandipur Balaji in Rajasthan during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

  • 8:20 AM IST

    Omicron Alert | Tamil Nadu authorities issue new SoPs for foreign travellers on the emergence of Omicron; health dept officials deployed for RT-PCR testing at the Chennai International Airport

  • 8:18 AM IST
    Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of ‘Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya’ in Saharanpur

    Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The office of the Home Minister of India in a tweet informed that the ceremony will take place at 1 PM today. “Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji will lay the foundation stone of ‘Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya’ in Saharanpur. Date: 2 December 2021, Time: 1 pm,” tweeted Office of the Home Minister of India.
  • 7:51 AM IST
    South Africa’s new Covid-19 cases double in 1 day amid Omicron variant concerns

    South Africa’s new cases of Covid-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signaling a dramatic surge in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week. New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 Wednesday from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics. (AP)