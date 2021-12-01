Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 1, 2021: A low-pressure area off Maharashtra coast is likely to bring rainfall over India’s western coast and north Maharashtra, and Gujarat starting from Wednesday while a low pressure over south Thailand is likely to emerge as a cyclonic storm over the east coast on December 4, the IMD said. The already rain- and flood-battered eastern coast is set to witness more rainfall as a low pressure lay over south Thailand and neighbourhood on Tuesday and is likely to emerge into Andaman Sea by early Wednesday. “Thereafter, it is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Subsequently, it is likely to move north-westwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts around December 4 morning.Also Read - IPL Retentions: From Harshal Patel to Hardik Pandya; Biggest Exclusions

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - 3 Students Killed, 8 Including Teacher Injured In Michigan High School Shooting In US