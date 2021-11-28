Breaking News LIVE Updates November 28, 2021: Just a day ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday will chair an all-party meeting to discuss the agenda for the session and other important businesses. Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, has convened a meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders in the evening to discuss the proceedings of the Winter Session. The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills. Three of the bills on the government’s agenda are intended to replace ordinances. A meeting of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi with floor leaders of political parties is also scheduled to take place in Parliament at 9:30 am on Sunday.Also Read - New Covid Variant: Delhi Hospitals, Authorities Asked to Remain on High Alert; DDMA Meet on Monday, Key Decisions Expected

Live Updates

  • 8:32 AM IST

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait: In the ‘Kisaan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ (to be held today in Mumbai), all farm-related issues including demand for all crop MSP, implementation of Swaminathan report, unemployment and other issues will be discussed.

  • 7:52 AM IST

    President Kovind on two-day visit to Uttarakhand: President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from November 28. He will attend the first convocation of University of Patanjali in Haridwar on Sunday, it said. “In (on) the same evening, he will attend Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh,” said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The president will also visit Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar before returning to Delhi on Monday, it said.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat in Mumbai: Over 100 organisations will hold a massive ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday. The ‘mahapanchayat’ will witness a massive gathering of farmers and workers from across Maharashtra and will raise the demands of the farmers’ movement.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Weather Update by IMD: No fog conditions were reported at 5:30 am today. Shallow fog with visibility in the range of 500-1000 m is being reported in Delhi. Moderate fog with a visibility of 200m reported in Lucknow and Gaya, informed the India Meteorological Department.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today.