Breaking News LIVE Updates November 28, 2021: Just a day ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday will chair an all-party meeting to discuss the agenda for the session and other important businesses. Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, has convened a meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders in the evening to discuss the proceedings of the Winter Session. The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills. Three of the bills on the government’s agenda are intended to replace ordinances. A meeting of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi with floor leaders of political parties is also scheduled to take place in Parliament at 9:30 am on Sunday.Also Read - New Covid Variant: Delhi Hospitals, Authorities Asked to Remain on High Alert; DDMA Meet on Monday, Key Decisions Expected

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics