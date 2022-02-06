Breaking News Updates Feb 6, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a virtual rally at 20 locations in the North Goa district at 4:30 pm on Sunday. The BJP manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly Elections will also be released by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Panaji on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also scheduled to announce its polls manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP manifesto for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in the party office in Lucknow. Meanwhile, Congress will announce the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls today. As per the party’s Punjab in-charge, Harish Chaudhary, the party would do so “respecting the sentiments of the Congress workers and people of Punjab”. Addressing the media at party headquarters here, Chaudhary said, “Rahul Gandhi will address a virtual rally in Ludhiana on February 6 and during the event, he will announce the CM face.”Also Read - U19 World Cup Final: Watch Kaushal Tambe Turns Juggler To Dismiss James Rew That Tilted Game in India's Favour | Turning Point

