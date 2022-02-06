Breaking News Updates Feb 6, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a virtual rally at 20 locations in the North Goa district at 4:30 pm on Sunday. The BJP manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly Elections will also be released by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Panaji on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also scheduled to announce its polls manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP manifesto for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in the party office in Lucknow. Meanwhile, Congress will announce the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls today. As per the party’s Punjab in-charge, Harish Chaudhary, the party would do so “respecting the sentiments of the Congress workers and people of Punjab”. Addressing the media at party headquarters here, Chaudhary said, “Rahul Gandhi will address a virtual rally in Ludhiana on February 6 and during the event, he will announce the CM face.”Also Read - U19 World Cup Final: Watch Kaushal Tambe Turns Juggler To Dismiss James Rew That Tilted Game in India's Favour | Turning Point

  • 7:47 AM IST

    UP: All Educational Institutes for classes 9, and above, along with all degree colleges, to restarted from February 7

  • 7:25 AM IST

    South Korea surpasses 1 million total COVID cases with new daily record, reports Reuter

  • 6:48 AM IST

    Amit Shah to hold public rally in Jat dominated western UP’s Baghpat today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will address a public rally in western Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, sources told news agency ANI
    “Shah’s rally in Baghpat, a Jat dominated area, is aimed to woo members of Jat community many of whom participated in the farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi after Centre passed three farm laws,” sources added.
    Amit Shah’s rally in Baghpat is aimed to cover Chhaprauli, Baraut and Baghpat assembly seats which will go to the polls in the first phase of elections i.e., February 10.
    He will also address a public meeting in the Amroha district.