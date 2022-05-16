Breaking News Updates May 16: One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. The shooting was reported at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. A suspect was in custody. A man died at the scene and a fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults. About 30 people witnessed the violence, said Carrie Braun, a sheriff’s spokesperson. The majority of those inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent, Braun said. Investigators were looking at many factors, including whether the bloodshed could be a hate crime and whether the gunman was known to the church community, Braun said. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Warns Finland NATO Membership Would Harm Relations