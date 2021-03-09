Breaking News Live Updates March 9, 2021: PM Modi is set to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ built over Feni river, between India & Bangladesh today via video conferencing today. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event. Meanwhile, the Delhi government will present budget 2021-22 today. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - BAR vs CLI Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 106: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Barna Royals vs City Lions at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 1 PM IST March 9 Tuesday