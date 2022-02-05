Breaking News LIVE Updates Feb 5, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on Saturday to inaugurate the 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. “At around 2:45 pm, the Prime Minister will visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru, Hyderabad and kickstart the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT. At around 5 pm, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad,” a press release said. The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed. The Statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-ft high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’, has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya. The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram. Prior to that, the Prime Minister will kickstart the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT. Prime Minister. He will also inaugurate ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and ICRISAT’s Rapid Generation Advancement Facility.Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 5, Saturday: Gemini May Receive Financial Benefits, Cancer Must Drive Carefully to Avoid Mishap

