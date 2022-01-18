Breaking News Live Jan 18, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Tuesday, the party said on Saturday. This will be Prime Minister’s first political programme in the poll-bound state involving party workers after the schedule for the assembly elections in five states has been announced. According to the schedule posted by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP on Twitter, the interaction will begin at 11 am. It is expected to be a virtual interaction since the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all physical rallies till January 22 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polls in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.Also Read - Robert Lewandowski Beats Lionel Messi, Mohammed Salah to be Crowned FIFA The Best Men's Player 2021

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20 Match 54: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Playing 11s- Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Injury And Team News For Today's T20 Match 54 at Docklands Stadium at 1:45 PM IST January 18 Tuesday