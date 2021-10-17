Breaking News LIVE Updates, Oct 17, 2021: Four more army soldiers including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were martyred during an anti-terror operation in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The operation entered 5th day on Saturday and so far, 9 soldiers including two JCOs have been killed in this operation. Lt Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, “Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh of Indian Army were killed in action during search operations being conducted by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in densely forested area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar district of Poonch.Also Read - Kerala Rains LIVE Updates: 8 Dead, 4 Missing; Reopening of Colleges, Sabarimala Deferred

