Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 16, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be inaugurating the six-laned 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway that starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). After the launch programme at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district, the Prime Minister will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2-kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway in Sultanpur district. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, the statement said.

