BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Ex-Paki PM Imran Khan Votes By Postal Ballot From Jail; Mobile Internet Services Suspended

Mobile Internet Services Suspended

Breaking News Updates: Voting has started in Pakistan today; the main political battle is between Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N). Imran Khan Votes By Postal Ballot From Jail

Imran Khan Granted Bail In 12 Cases

BREAKING NEWS LIVE: 127 million voters are all set to cast their votes in Pakistan on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The main fight is between the parties of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan, who is behind bars, still dominates Pakistan’s elections. Notably, there are four major faces of the general election, military chief Asim Munir, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

