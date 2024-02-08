Top Recommended Stories

  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Ex-Paki PM Imran Khan Votes By Postal Ballot From Jail; Mobile Internet Services Suspended
Breaking News Updates: Voting has started in Pakistan today; the main political battle is between Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (N). Imran Khan Votes By Postal Ballot From Jail

Updated: February 11, 2024 8:01 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

BREAKING NEWS LIVE: 127 million voters are all set to cast their votes in Pakistan on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The main fight is between the parties of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan, who is behind bars, still dominates Pakistan’s elections. Notably, there are four major faces of the general election, military chief Asim Munir, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com for latest Breaking News and other updates.

Live Updates

  • Feb 8, 2024 2:42 PM IST
    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf says its polling agents picked by police in Punjab province
  • Feb 8, 2024 2:39 PM IST

    Five killed in militant attacks during election

    At least five people were killed in militant attacks in Pakistan on Thursday when the general election are underway in the country.

  • Feb 8, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    PPP demands internet services be restored ‘urgently’: Sherry Rehman

  • Feb 8, 2024 1:18 PM IST

    Police patrolling sensitive areas in Faisalabad

  • Feb 8, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    Pakistan general elections most predictable, most rigged: Former High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria

  • Feb 8, 2024 10:22 AM IST
    Voters arrive at a polling booth in Islamabad, as parliamentary general elections get underway in Pakistan. | Earlier visuals

  • Feb 8, 2024 10:12 AM IST
    ‘Vote is our greatest weapon’: Imran Khan in pre-recorded message

  • Feb 8, 2024 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE Pakistan Elections 2024: Parliamentary general elections get underway in Pakistan.

  • Feb 8, 2024 8:22 AM IST

    Pakistan elections 2024: Major players

    Military chief Asim Munir, former PM’s Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and the youngest candidate Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

  • Feb 8, 2024 8:17 AM IST

    PTI rejects report about party boycotting elections

