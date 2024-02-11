Top Recommended Stories

BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Russian Envoy Advocates Permanent UNSC Seat For India

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has advocated permanent UNSC Seat For India. Mumbai police has filed an FIR after anonymous emailer threatens to blow up office of US consulate general.

Updated: February 11, 2024 7:36 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

  • Feb 11, 2024 7:36 AM IST

    Mubai Police filed an FIR after anonymous emailer threatens to blow up office of US consulate general

  • Feb 11, 2024 7:34 AM IST

    Russian Envoy Advocates Permanent UNSC Seat For India
    Denis Alipov, Russian ambassador to India, called for urgent reforms of the United Nations on Saturday while making a strong case for the inclusion of India as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

