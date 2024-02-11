Russian Envoy Advocates Permanent UNSC Seat For India

live

Breaking News Live Updates: Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has advocated permanent UNSC Seat For India. mumbai police has filed an after anonymous emailer threatens to blow up office of US consulate general.

Breaking News Live Updates: Denis Alipov, Russian ambassador to India, called for urgent reforms of the United Nations on Saturday while making a strong case for including India as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

