Breaking News LIVE, Sep 5, 2022: The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand is all set to move a confidence motion in the special session on Monday. At least 30 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand had been camping at a resort near Raipur since August 30. Fearing poaching of its MLAs by the opposition BJP to topple the government, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led UPA alliance had shifted the legislators to a luxurious resort in Nava Raipur. The MLAs would be brought directly to the assembly on Monday in a bid to avoid any possible attempt of poaching by the opposition, UPA sources said. Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case, the Election Commission (EC) communicated its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state. Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel recommended the CM’s disqualification as an MLA. The ruling UPA, however, has maintained that Soren’s disqualification will not affect the government, as the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Heavy Downpour Continues to Batter City, Residential Areas Flooded

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON ALL BREAKING NEWS HERE: