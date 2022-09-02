Breaking news live updates, September 2:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi today at 9:30 am. He will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage. Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, India’s first aircraft carrier, which had played a vital role in the 1971 war. It has a large amount of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs. With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation. Stay tuned with india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, Chief Pontiff of Murugha Mutt in Karnataka, Arrested in POCSO Case