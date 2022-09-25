Breaking News LIVE September 25: Congress Party is slated to hold a Congress Legislature Party Meeting (CLP) at 7 pm at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence in Rajasthan. It is likely that a new CM name might be decided at the meeting as Gehlot is all set to run for Congress President Elections to be held next month. Sachin Pilot is being seen as a possible candidate to replace his post of the CM. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Mallikarjun Kharge as Observer. AICC in charge Ajay Maken will also attend the meeting. Three years ago, the party had decided upon the ‘one-man, one-post’ policy due to which Gehlot will not be able to hold both the posts. He had insisted on Rahul Gandhi becoming the president but Gandhi instead had said that the leadership will go in the hands of a non-Gandhi.Also Read - Virender Sehwag TROLLS England After Controversial Run Out by Deepti Sharma; Post Goes VIRAL

