Breaking news live updates, September 3: US has announced the sale of approximately USD 1.1 billion in military equipment including Harpoon and Sidewinder missiles to Taiwan. The US State Department approved an estimated USD 355 million sale of Harpoon Block II Missiles and related equipment to Taiwan in order to modernize the island’s defence capabilities and serve US security interests, said DSCA. The State Department also made a determination approving the sale of Block II Sidewinder Missiles and related equipment at an estimated cost of USD 85.6 million, according to DCSA.

The possible sale of USD 665.4 million in Surveillance Radar Program support and equipment was also approved, DCSA added. The proposed sales will not alter the basic military balance in the region, DCSA also said. The proposed sales come amid increased tension between Washington and Beijing over a contentious trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Stay tuned with india.com for latest updates on news from India and around the world.Also Read - NASA Calls Off Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Launch. Here's Why