Live Updates

  • 1:12 PM IST

  • 12:06 PM IST

    Congress Lok Sabha MPs to hold a meeting today at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office of Parliament.

  • 10:44 AM IST

  • 10:09 AM IST

    Budget Session: The House is adjourned to meet at 10:30 AM, says Rajya Sabha Chairman

  • 9:23 AM IST

    Budget Session: CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and discuss farmers’ issues

  • 9:20 AM IST

    Budget Session: RJD MP Manoj Jha has given notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States for today over farmers’ protest.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    Budget Session: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded “action against culprits responsible for attacks on Hindu Temple in Andhra Pradesh”.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    Budget Session: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    Budget Session: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray & DMK MP Tiruchi Siva have given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing agitation of protesting farmers against three farm laws.

  • 8:59 AM IST

    Budget Session: Ashok Siddharth BSP MP has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the prevailing situation in the country due to ongoing agitation of protesting farmers against three farm laws.

New Delhi: The Opposition parties will try to corner the Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing farmers’ protests as Parliament resumes its Budget session today. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and CPI MP Binoy Binoy Viswam have already given a Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 over Farm Laws. Also Read - Delhi-Katra Expressway Project: Here's All you Need to Know About it

Besides, the after-effects of the Budget are also expected to be seen in the House on Tuesday. Yesterday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her “budget like no other”, the PM Modi-led government made its intentions clear on how it plans to revive the economy from a pandemic-induced slump. Also Read - Gold Price Today 2 February 2021: Yellow Metals Fall Sharply Post Budget Announcements | Check Rates in Major Cities Here

