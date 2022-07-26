Breaking News July 26: The court has ordered Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for both West Bengal Minister Commerce and Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee till August 3. It has directed that their medical check-ups should be conducted after every 48 hours. The court also gave orders to not interrogate Arpita between 9 pm to 6 am. Earlier, ED had raided their residences in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam. The arrests were made after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided Chatterjee’s along with Paresh Adhikari and several others’ residences and recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - West Bengal School Service Commission Recruitment Scam: All You Need to Know