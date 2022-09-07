Breaking News LIVE Updates, September 07: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will officially kickstart the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a 150-day long foot journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi will attend a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur on the morning of September 7, where his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a bomb blast while he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. After his visit to the memorial, Gandhi will proceed to Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will present him the Tricolour. The Congress leader will address a rally while officially kickstarting the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, the Congress party’s general secretary, on Tuesday asserted that through the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ people will be united on issues like inflation, and unemployment among other matters of public importance.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Hilariously Says India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final Will Happen Despite Loss vs Sri Lanka; Video Goes VIRAL

Live Updates

  • 7:06 AM IST

    United States: California and the West broil in record heat wave, reports AP

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Biden Administration takes steps to establish and expand domestic production of semiconductors in US.

  • 6:21 AM IST

    Karnataka: Umesh Khatii, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Forest passed away Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state has lost an experienced statesman, dynamic leader and a loyal public worker.

  • 6:15 AM IST

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: “Information regarding the ‘yatra’ will be available on the website ‘www.bharatjodoyatra.in’, the citizens of the country can get in-depth detail about the journey, the timing and the various states it’s going to pass through”, Priyanka Gandhi told ANI. The yatra will proceed mainly through 12 states, including Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due later this year.

  • 6:13 AM IST

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: “Political discussion today isn’t focusing on the people of the country, it has taken a different turn altogether. Politics today has turned a blind eye towards people and their issues. Through this ‘yatra’ we want to bring out the problems and concerns of the common man,” Priyanka Gandhi told ANI.