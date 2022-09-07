Breaking News LIVE Updates, September 07: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will officially kickstart the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a 150-day long foot journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi will attend a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur on the morning of September 7, where his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a bomb blast while he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. After his visit to the memorial, Gandhi will proceed to Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will present him the Tricolour. The Congress leader will address a rally while officially kickstarting the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, the Congress party’s general secretary, on Tuesday asserted that through the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ people will be united on issues like inflation, and unemployment among other matters of public importance.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Hilariously Says India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final Will Happen Despite Loss vs Sri Lanka; Video Goes VIRAL

Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates from India and around the world.