Breaking News LIVE October 16: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman defended Enforcement Directorate on Saturday on private capital and civil societies and negated that it is being used as a political weapon. At a media briefing on her official US visit, she said, “ED is completely independent in what it does, it is an agency that follows predicate offences.” Answering to question on the ED and IT Department have been used to go after sections of private capital and civil societies, she said, “The first offence is already picked up by any other agency, whether it is CBI or some other agency and it is forced that ED comes into the picture. ED does not appear at first instance. There are instances which are so standing out and if ED goes there, it is because of some prima facie evidence in their hands and some of them have been covered by media – the quantum of money seized, gold and jewellery seized. They have to act.”Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Namibia Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Shanaka & Co. Eye Winning Start

Stay tuned to india.com for all latest news updates from India and around the world.

Also Read - Gold Rate Today Falls In Major Cities; Check Price Of Yellow Metal In Delhi, Kolkata And Others Here

Also Read - Why World Food Day Is Relevant Now More Than Ever, Especially For India

Live Updates

  • 8:20 AM IST

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Congress hits out at BJP government, says it is “living in denial” and suppressing facts, after India was ranked 107 out of 121 countries in Global Hunger Index 2022

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Russia’s Defence Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15, reports AP

  • 7:18 AM IST

    USA | Fundamentals on macroeconomics are good and foreign exchange reserve is good. We’re in a comfortable situation & that is why I keep repeating inflation is at a manageable level too. We’re making efforts to bring it further down: FM Sitharaman

  • 7:18 AM IST

    Maharashtra | 4 members of a family who went to Vaitarna river ghat in Virar slipped and fell into the river while taking selfies, two of them managed to escape, but the other two died due to drowning. Both bodies recovered: Virar Police