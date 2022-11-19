live

Breaking News Highlights | Malaysia’s Mahathir Loses Seat In Polls: Official Results

Breaking News Highlights Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on November 19, 2022 from India and around the world.

Updated: November 19, 2022 11:47 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Shrimansi Kaushik

Breaking News Highlights November 20
Breaking News Highlights November 20

Breaking News Highlights: A bus carrying Sabrimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh overturned in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. Over 20 persons including an 8-year-old have been injured. The vehicle was carrying 44 pilgrims, all were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals. Three persons, including the eight-year old boy who suffered critical injuries were shifted to the Kottayam Medical College while 18 others were admitted to the general hospital. The rest at the community health centre at nearby Perinadu. Police, Fire force personnel, motor vehicle department officials and the locals jointly coordinated a swift rescue mission, which reduced the gravity of the accident. Health Minister Veena George, who reached the spot, made arrangements for the rescue operation and further treatment of the pilgrims.

Also Read:

Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news updates from India and around the world.

Live Updates

  • 11:45 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE: Malaysia’s Mahathir loses seat in polls: official results

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE: WATCH | Light and sound show was inaugurated by Haryana CM at Jyotisar, the birthplace of Gita, in Kurukshetra

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE: Delhi | India Gate, Qutub Minar, North Block & South Block and Parliament building illuminated in blue light to mark World Children’s Day

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE: Spain said Saturday it had sent 14 new electric generators to war-torn Ukraine, where Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left many without power or warm water as winter approaches.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew files PIL in Calcutta HC on distortion of history

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE: On the third day after lifting off from Florida bound for the Moon, the Orion spacecraft is “exceeding performance expectations,” NASA officials said on Friday.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE: Sports Ministry’s TOPS approves foreign training camps for Neeraj Chopra

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE: UK PM Rishi Sunak meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he makes his first visit to Kyiv after assuming office

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE: Indian-born fugitive Mehul Choksi through his Delhi lawyer Ayush Jindal has sent legal notice to makers & Actors of proposed movie titled 323, reportedly based on life of Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi & other Indian millionaires accused in financial scams, criminal cases

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 19, 2022 7:15 AM IST

Updated Date: November 19, 2022 11:47 PM IST