Breaking News LIVE, Sept 19: Protests rocked the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali Saturday night over allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hosteller, following which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a probe. The protests continued on the campus till late Sunday night with senior officials from the district administration, police and university trying to pacify the students. After a preliminary investigation, police arrested a woman student, while a 23-year-old youth, stated to be her boyfriend, was held in Himachal Pradesh and handed over to the Punjab Police. The Himachal Police also detained another 31-year-old man in connection with the case. Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, Gurpreet Deo said that the student appeared to have shared a video of herself with her boyfriend and no objectionable video of any other student was found.Also Read - Roger Federer Announces Retirement, Take A Look At His Impressive Career Highlights - Watch Video

Stay tuned to india.com for latest updates from India and around the world.

Also Read - SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi To Attend SCO Summit In Uzbekistan On September 15 And 16 | Know Details

Also Read - News Highlights: Punjab Police Files FIR After AAP Accuses BJP Of Poaching Its MLAs

Live Updates

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Hardoi, UP | Girl students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya went to CHC Bihani after they felt nauseous & complained of stomach ache. 32 children treated & sent back. 6 shifted to civil hospital for treatment. Will investigate what caused this: SDM Swati Shukla

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Chandigarh University Case: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) GS Bhullar spoke to the protesting students late on Sunday night and tried to pacify them saying “law is being followed”. “We will keep coming to you, implicit faith is necessary,” said DIG GS Bhullar.