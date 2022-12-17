Breaking News LIVE: BJP To Hold Nationwide Protest Over Bilawal Bhutto’s Remark On PM Narendra Modi

live

Updated: December 17, 2022 7:49 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Breaking News LIVE Updates, December 17: Almost since the moment last week when Dina Boluarte took over from the ousted leader Pedro Castillo to become Peru’s first female president, she has appealed for calm and a chance to govern, insisting that the caretaker job came to her out of circumstance, not personal ambition. In impoverished rural areas, though, fierce protests are showing no signs of abating amid anger over the removal of Castillo, who was Peru’s first president with Indigenous heritage. Long overlooked peasant farmers and others remain unwilling to give up on their demand that he be released from prison, where he is being held while under investigation for rebellion Despite Boluarte’s own humble roots in the Andes, in her home region many are calling her a traitor.

  • 7:48 AM IST

    IGL CNG Price From Today: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increases CNG prices with effect from today. CNG now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi while Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad. Rs.87.89 per kg in Gurugram.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    BJP To Protest Over Bilawal Bhutto’s Remark: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold nationwide protests today, Saturday, against the derogatory remarks made by Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that sparked outrage across the country

  • 7:44 AM IST

    Peru’s Accidental President Fails To Calm Protestors: Almost since the moment last week when Dina Boluarte took over from the ousted leader Pedro Castillo to become Peru’s first female president, she has appealed for calm and a chance to govern, insisting that the caretaker job came to her out of circumstance, not personal ambition.

Published Date: December 17, 2022 7:31 AM IST

Updated Date: December 17, 2022 7:49 AM IST