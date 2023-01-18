Home

Breaking News LIVE: Elon Musk Sued Over His 2018 Tesla Tweet; Trial Begins

Breaking News LIVE: Elon Musk Sued Over His 2018 Tesla Tweet; Trial Begins

Breaking News Live Updates, January 18: Trial began Tuesday over whether Twitter CEO Elon Musk committed fraud with a 2018 tweet saying he was poised to take Tesla private, reported AFP. Musk is facing a lawsuit over a four-year-old tweet in which he said Tesla shareholder’s funding was “secured,” reported CNN. Musk, Tesla and other Tesla directors are facing a shareholder lawsuit over his now-infamous 2018 tweet, in which he said was thinking about taking Tesla private at a price of USD 420 a share. If he had ended the tweet right there, there wouldn’t still be coverage of it, or a lawsuit that seeks unspecified damages. But he concluded it with two words that have resulted in Musk having to pay millions of dollars in fines and legal fees: “Funding secured.” It turned out that while Musk had spoken to executives of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund about the money he would need to take Tesla private, the funding was anything but “secured,” reported CNN. Tesla’s shareholders claim they were defrauded by Musk’s 2018 statement that funding was “secured” to take the electric car maker private. The lawsuit seeks damages for shareholders who bought or sold Tesla stock in the days after Musk’s tweets on August 7, 2018. The company’s shares shot higher and then fell again after August 17, 2018.

