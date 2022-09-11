Breaking News LIVE September 11: Delhi LG V K Saxena approved a proposal on Saturday to let the CBI probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC. A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year had highlighted the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the Chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC. It had also claimed that the appointment of DIMTS as bid management consultant for this tender was done with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing. The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses, and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses. The CBI is already conducting a preliminary inquiry in the matter.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Prabhadevi Area of Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

