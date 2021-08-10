Breaking News LIVE, 10 August 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and highlighted the threats to maritime safety & security in India’s first presidential statement during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member. In other news, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitated the seven Olympic winners, including as they returned from Tokyo to Delhi. They were presented with mementoes and shawls. Meanwhile, Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra was mobbed by thousands of fans at the Delhi airport. The bronze-winning men’s hockey team and fourth-place finishing women’s team also cut cakes after arriving at the hotel. India recorded its highest medal count at Tokyo Olympics. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - A Pump Owner is Offering Free Petrol to Customers With THIS Name. Read Details

Live Updates

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Delta Variant in US Push Covid Hospitalisations to 6-month High: Coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations in the United States have peaked at a six-month high due to the rapid spread of Delta variant across the country, especially in areas grappling with low vaccination rates. COVID-19 cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row, about 35% higher than the past week.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    PM Modi to Launch Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana: PM Narendra Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) by handing over LPG connections, at Mahoba, UP today via video conferencing. During the event, the PM will interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala & will also address the nation.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    UNSC Meet: To achieve real success in this area (maritime security), it’s necessary to unite efforts of all interested states, as well as int’l orgs, regional structures – with central coordinating role of UN & Security Council, says Russian President Vladimir Putin at a UNSC meet on Monday.