Breaking News LIVE, 10 August 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and highlighted the threats to maritime safety & security in India's first presidential statement during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member. In other news, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitated the seven Olympic winners, including as they returned from Tokyo to Delhi. They were presented with mementoes and shawls. Meanwhile, Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra was mobbed by thousands of fans at the Delhi airport. The bronze-winning men's hockey team and fourth-place finishing women's team also cut cakes after arriving at the hotel. India recorded its highest medal count at Tokyo Olympics. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.