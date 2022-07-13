Breaking News Live Updates, July 13, 2022: Major controversy erupted over the national emblem atop the new Parliament building that was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Opposition parties claimed that national emblem has been distorted by the Modi government, which has replaced the “graceful and regally confident” Ashokan lions with those having “menacing and aggressive posture”. The BJP, however, called it an exact replica of the original one in Sarnath with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that beauty is famously regarded as lying in the eyes of the beholder. So is the case with calm & anger.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Gives Update on Injured Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd ODI

Breaking news live updates 13th July

Also Read - Eight Candidates In Race to Become Next UK Prime Minister, Sajid Javid Drops Out

Also Read - High Purity Heroin Worth 376 Crores, Hidden In Fabric Rolls, Seized Near Mundra Port in Gujarat

Live Updates

  • 7:03 AM IST

    Jharkhand | Four people died in a mudslide that took place at an underpass construction site near Pradhankhanta railway station in Dhanbad: SSP Dhanbad

  • 6:25 AM IST

    Gujarat: Several parts of Navsari inundate increasingly amid a heavy downpour in the state

  • 6:20 AM IST

    Heroin worth Rs 376 crore seized by ATS Gujarat Near Mudra Port

    Gujarat ATS team recovered 75.3 kg heroin of high purity worth Rs 376.5 crores in international market from a container near Mundra port in Kutch district. Gujarat ATS team along with a Punjab police sub-inspector located the suspected container, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia said

    The consignment had arrived at Mundra port on May 13 from Ajman Free Zone in UAE & was to be transported to Punjab. The contraband was kept concealed in a container of unstitched clothes using a cardboard pipe that was further camouflaged by an oversized plastic pipe.