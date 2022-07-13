Breaking News Live Updates, July 13, 2022: Major controversy erupted over the national emblem atop the new Parliament building that was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Opposition parties claimed that national emblem has been distorted by the Modi government, which has replaced the “graceful and regally confident” Ashokan lions with those having “menacing and aggressive posture”. The BJP, however, called it an exact replica of the original one in Sarnath with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that beauty is famously regarded as lying in the eyes of the beholder. So is the case with calm & anger.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Gives Update on Injured Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd ODI

