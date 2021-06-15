Breaking News LIVE Updates, 15 June 2021: After having swelled up to more than 37 lakh cases in peak second wave, India’s active coronavirus infections have dropped below the 10 lakh mark after 66 long days. Meanwhile, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is expected to be available at Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital today. At the same time, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed the reopening of lockdown by four weeks in view of rising concerns about the Delta strain of COVID-19. In other news, LJP president Chirag Paswan faced a huge blow after his attempts at reconciliation with the rebel MLAs were snubbed and his uncle Pashupati Paras was elected as the Parliamentary leader to represent the “real LJP” at the Lok Sabha. Stay tuned to this blog for the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - 'Desh Jeetega, Corona Harega': Jodhpur Man Weaves Cots With Messages to Raise Awareness About Covid

    Recovery Rate Inches Towards 100: India’s recovery rate increases to 95.64%, weekly Positivity Rate drops to less than 5%, currently at 4.39%. Daily positivity rate at 3.45%, less than 5% for 8 consecutive days, the Health Ministry reported.

    Coronavirus Tally Today: India has reported 60,471 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a 76-day low. The last time the country had registered below 60,000 cases was on March 30.

    Report of 6th sero-survey submitted to Delhi government: The report of the sixth sero-survey, which was conducted in Delhi in April but truncated due to the surge in Covid cases, was submitted to the city government on Monday. The survey was started by the Delhi government on April 12, but was shortened after six-seven days, the officials said.

    New ‘Delta Plus’ variant identified: It is being said that the Delta variant of coronavirus, the main driving force of the second wave pandemic in India, has mutated to create an extended sequence. “A small number of sequences of Delta (B.1.617.2) having spike mutation K417N can be found on GISAID. As of today, these sequences have been identified in genomes from 10 countries,” tweeted Banu Jolly, a scientist specialising in genome sequencing. However, experts have evaded a cause of concern as the prevalence of the Delta mutant is still very low in India.

    COVID-19 creating ‘ecosystem’ of innovation in India: The ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis has resulted in the creation of an “ecosystem” of innovation in India, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has said ahead of the annual India-US bio-pharma summit in Boston next week.

