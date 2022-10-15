Breaking News LIVE Updates, October 15: In early hours of Saturday, the roof of a house collapsed in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, injuring four people. The rescue operations are underway. No death has been reported so far. District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said that a team of doctors and fire teams have reached the spot. “There was a godown inside the weak building. No family resided here, as per the information, four people went inside to carry some goods out when the incident occurred. All the injured ones are hospitalized and stable now,” DM Indra Vikram Singh said. “The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to ascertain if anyone is still inside the building. Four bulldozers, Six ambulances, a doctors’ team, and police and fire teams are present on the spot. More can be deployed as per need. No deaths have been reported yet,” he added.Also Read - Dengue Is Back: Cases See Spike In Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar. Here's What You Should Do

