Breaking News Live Updates, April 16: Today is Hanuman Jayanti, a festival celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing. As per the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project. The statue has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi, the PMO said in a statement. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in 2010. The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the PMO informed. On the international front, Russia has expelled 18 European Union (EU) diplomats in a retaliatory move, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, seven soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a military statement said. Stay tuned to India.com for all the breaking news and latest happenings from India and around the world here.