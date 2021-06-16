Breaking News Updates 16 June 2021: in a huge move to boost vaccination, the health ministry has clarified that citizens above 18 years can now walk in to the nearest vaccination centre and get their jab without pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment. So far, it was mandatory people above 18 to register and book a slot through the CoWIN portal. The government on Tuesday said that there have been 488 post-vaccination or AEFI deaths, a small percentage of the number of doses given. However, the government clarified that this did not mean they were due to vaccination. In other news, Twitter has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer after Centre’s final warning to “immediately” comply with the new IT rules. Meanwhile, a Parliamentary panel has summoned representatives of the microblogging site to explain the controversy. In global news, Israel has launched airstrikes on Gaza again after militants in the Palestinian territory sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel. Stay tuned to this page for the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Chandigarh Night Curfew Timing Revised. Check New Guidelines Here