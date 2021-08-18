Breaking News LIVE Updates, 18 August 2021: As India prepares for a possible third wave of coronavirus, the country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 56 Crore (56,00,94,581) landmark milestone on Tuesday. Under a new vaccination policy, the Centre started providing vaccines free of charge to all above 18 and took back control of vaccination from states. In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of the Security (CCS) to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, The meeting was attended by Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and Indian envoy to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: No Threat to Any Country, Will Ensure Women's Rights 'Within Limits of Islamic Law', Says Taliban